DECATUR — Nita Jan Lee Parker, 79, of Decatur, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama on February 20, 1941.
Her Celebration of Life graveside service will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Burningtree Cemetery with Bro. Jack Lovelace officiating.
Cherishing her memory is her husband of 61 years, Earl G. Parker; sons, Gary D. Parker (Kristi) and Gregory D. Parker (Maria); daughter, Brooke Parker Hodges (Chris); 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Parker was retired from Amoco/BP after 30 plus years of service in HR.
Serving as pallbearers are Jack Hodges, Brett Hodges, Cody Hodges, Brennan Parker, Butler Parker, Judson Parker, and Phillip Hodges.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in the name of Nita Jan Lee Parker.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.