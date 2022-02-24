SOMERVILLE — Graveside service for Noel W. Holmes, 97, will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Red Oak Cemetery in Somerville with Brother Dan Barton and Brother Zeke Haselden officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Holmes died on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born December 25, 1924, in Morgan County to Omer and Flossie Holmes. Mr. Holmes was a United States Army WWII veteran. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marie Stinson Holmes and son, Dennis Holmes.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Holmes; four grandchildren, Dennis Holmes II, Brandy Bedingfield, Dwain Holmes and Cindy Holmes; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, make memorials to the Hartselle American Legion or to the Cotaco United Methodist Church.
