Nolan Irvin Smiley was born on August 15, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio to James H Smiley and Annie H McCullough Smiley.
He attended Hamilton City Schools and graduated from Taft High School in 1973. After High school he became employed with Champion Paper Company where he was employed for 21 years.
In 1972 he married Sharon Dudley and to this union four children were born. Nolanda, Shauna, Marcus, and Christopher.
In 1990 his job relocated him to Decatur AL where he resided until his passing. Nolan had a passion for speed. He enjoyed riding motorcycles; his favorite brand was Kawasaki. He passed this love of riding motorcycles to his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed playing rugby football in his early adult years. Taking family vacations and vacationing at the beach was also something he enjoyed as well as fishing.
He enjoyed visiting with the elderly especially his “Big Mama” and a special aunt, “Aunt Johnnie” who he loved to take fishing. Nolan never met a stranger.
He shared a special bond with his mother whom he talked to on the phone daily several times a day. They both looked forward to their daily phone calls and packages in the mail from one another.
Nolan was preceded in death by his loving parents, James and Annie Smiley; his grandparents; his brother, Timothy Smiley and sister, Cosette Smiley.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Nolanda Smiley, Shauna Smiley Jackson (Billy), Marcus Smiley (Andrea), Christopher Smiley (Jill), all of Decatur, AL, Naquisha Milner (Derek) Rawson, OH; his grandchildren, Tyler Jackson, Los Angeles CA, Setoquia Tucker, Treasure Tucker Perez, both of Harlingen, TX, Collin Smiley, Jahmaudi Goode, Kailei Smiley, Drake Jackson, Christopher Smiley, Diego Smiley, Jarodiaus Willingham, Tiara Willingham, Parrish Willingham Davis, Cameron Malone, Zoey Malone, all of Decatur, AL; 13 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sharon Smiley-Minniefield, Rosette Smiley, Millicent Smiley and Priscilla Smiley-Aladejebi (Abimbola). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
