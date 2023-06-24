DECATUR — Nolan Smiley, 68, died June 23, 2023. Jackson Memory Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Mix of bravado and access to guns contribute to mass shootings by teens in St. Louis, other cities
- Sports on TV, Radio: June 24-26, 2023
- Rewind into the Past: Decatur man's 8,000 VHS collection includes home videos he works to get back to owners
- State money boosts Old Somerville Courthouse renovation effort
- Roads connecting to Ala. 20 overpass in 'horrible' shape, but improvements planned
- Decatur’s Ryley Heath enters Spirit of America as one of the favorites
- Surge in Decatur police applications helps fill vacancies
- Home improvement TV shows are misleading
Most Read
Articles
- Sheriff: 8 arrested in drug bust in Southwest Decatur
- Sheriff: Hartselle man held woman captive for three days
- New record store, planned Alabama 67 gas station among changes in city's businesses
- Demolition of former Decatur Country Club building underway
- Austin’s Javan Johnson signs with NBA's Golden State Warriors
- Judge Horton’s historic house is ready to be moved to Decatur, but timing uncertain
- After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open
- Incentives approved for Bank Street and Point Mallard Parkway developments
- Roadwork, utilities ramp up as First Solar construction progresses
- Father Figure: Decatur man a male role model to more than 100 children
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president (3)
- Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says (2)
- Decatur police chief graduates from FBI National Academy (2)
- An estimated 30,000 attend growing Jubilee at Point Mallard (2)
- Distracted driving bill signed into law (1)
- Athens council's cannabis vote not rescinded (1)
- Does the city of Decatur do an adequate job of paving city streets? (1)
- Dorothy Nell Marsh (1)
- Keep Cool: Escape north Alabama’s summer heat with cool retreats (1)
- New $700,000 HVAC systems among improvements at Princess Theatre (1)
- Bank Street Station project picks up steam (1)
- Will you use the new overpass to cross over Alabama 20 in the next three months? (1)
- John M. Crisp: How does your favorite presidential candidate feel about hitting children? (1)
- Demolition of former Decatur Country Club building underway (1)
- Experts predict stable gas prices for summer travel (1)
- 'Union': Alabama filmmaker to screen Civil War-era movie at the Princess (1)
- Prep football: New challenges for West Morgan (1)
- COVID subsides, but not its repercussions for health care (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.