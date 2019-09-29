DECATUR — Funeral Service for Nor Dawn McGee, 100, will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. McGee was born October 1, 1918 in Hodges, AL to James Allen Jackson Downs and Mary Frances Bobo Downs. She passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 at Diversicare Nursing Home.
