HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Nora Webster Kilpatrick, 96, will be Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kilpatrick died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Parkway Medical Center. She was born October 18, 1924, in Morgan County to Noah F. Webster and Hattie Carter Webster. She was a homemaker for her family, who she loved dearly and a member of the First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Adrian Kilpatrick; her parents; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Kilpatrick; brothers, Harold and Herschel Webster and sisters, Wilda Kelley, Marie Breeding, Sue Carter and Elzie Webster.
Survivors include one son, Jeffrey Kilpatrick (Dena Marie); brothers, Bobby Webster (Barbara) and Noah Webster (Peggy); grandchildren, Jeremy Kilpatrick (April) and Paul Kilpatrick (Stephanie); several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.