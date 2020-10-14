DECATUR — Noriko “Nori” Maki Adams, 91, died on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020. Burial will be at a private service at Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Nori was born on January 30, 1929 in Chinnanpo, Heian-Nando, Korea. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hajime and Shinobu Matsui Maki and her loving husband of 58 years, Command Sergeant Major David Samuel Adams.
Nori is survived by two daughters, Faye Adams Temple (Blake) and Sue Adams Roberts (David); five grandchildren, Natalie Temple Harbin (Win), Forrest Temple (Cathorine), Rachel Roberts, David Adams Roberts, and Rebekah Roberts Warren (John); and five great-grandchildren, Nora Grace Harbin, Hoyt Ewin Harbin V, Leta Marian Temple, Eliza Pace Temple, and Hayes Wolfe Warren. Nori is also survived by many Maki family members in Japan.
Nori met David while she was working for the U.S. Army in Japan and they were married during his time of service there and later moved to the United States. Nori was a housewife during David’s multiple stateside deployments and his deployment to Vietnam during the war. The Army moved them to Decatur for David to serve as the National Guard Army advisor and they chose to settle in Decatur in 1967 when David left the Army. Nori spent the majority of her working career at Castner Knott in their linen department where she made many lifelong friends. Nori, along with her husband and family, were long-term members of Decatur Presbyterian Church where David served as a deacon. Nori loved dearly her church family.
Nori is much loved by many, but especially by her daughters. Nori was a selfless woman in her various roles of wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For the moment we grieve our loss, but we have the great joy of knowing that she is now with the Lord Jesus Christ. Nori spoke often and waited with great anticipation of spending eternity with Him.
The family is thankful for the love and care shown to Nori during her time at Westminster. There are no adequate words to express our gratitude for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Decatur Presbyterian Church.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
