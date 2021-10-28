DECATUR — Noriko Y. Normand, 90, a former resident of Slaughter, LA, went to her eternal home on Monday, October 25, 2021 in Decatur, AL. She was originally from Yokohama, Japan. Noriko was a founding member of The Japan Club which was started by her and her Japanese friends in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. She loved to knit and shop.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary, LA from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 noon followed by a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Port Hudson National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband of 43 years, John E. Normand.
Noriko is survived by her sons, Johnny L. Normand and wife, Patty Baker Normand of Starkville, MS and Josh E. Normand and wife, Sheryll Anthony Normand of Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Jed Normand, Tiffinie Burychka and Jacob Normand; and great-grandchildren, Brody Burychka, Anna Kate Burychka, Cooper Burychka, Liam Normand, Lily Normand, Olive Normand and Violet Normand. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Shoji Yanabu. Pallbearers will be Jed Normand, Jacob Normand, Liam Normand, Darren Burychka, Brody Burychka and Cooper Burychka.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
