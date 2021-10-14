DECATUR — Funeral for Norma Carol Rice Puckett, 87, of Decatur will be Friday, October 15, 2021, at 7:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Caudle and Reverend Jamin Grubbs officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Ardmore.
Mrs. Puckett died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Riverside Assisting Living. She was born December 22, 1933, to Leo Haefeli and Norma Powell Haefeli. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Puckett; granddaughter, Carol Ergle.
Survivors include her son, Donie (Charlotte) Rice; stepsons, Bradley (Gail) Puckett, Bradford Puckett; daughters, Norma “Pearl” (Neal) Banks, Jeanne (Jay) Dukenminier; stepdaughters, Ruth (Sam) Maki, Darlene (Johnny) Purser; 10 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family.
