ATHENS — Norma Jean Carlisle, age 88 of Athens, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Valley View Health Care. Mrs. Carlisle was born February 17, 1931 in Limestone County to Lucias Cary and Mary Priscilla Cary.
Funeral services for Mrs. Carlisle will be today, July 9, 2019, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home at noon with Everett Conn officiating. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Huntsville Memory Gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Ash (Chris); sons, David Carlisle (Tricia) and Gary Carlisle (Dale); sister, Grace Whitmire; grandchildren, Ryan Ash (Elizabeth), Courtney Ash and Rachel Conant (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Elliot Ash and Savannah Conant; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul Edward Carlisle.
