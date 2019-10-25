DECATUR
Funeral for Norma Jean Woodall Creel, 86, of Decatur will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Nicky Pressnell and Charles Dickens officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Creel, who died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her residence, was born, May 25, 1933, to Veto and Fannie Pepper Engle. She was a member of Dancy’s Chapel Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Justin Woodall; greatgrandson, Dustin Morgan.
Survivors include three sons, Sonny (Janet) Woodall, Norman “Bubba” Woodall and Lynn (Cyndi) Woodall; one daughter, Elizabeth Woodall; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to Hospice of The Valley and Dr. Michael Putman.
