HARTSELLE
Norman Donald “Coach Lang” Langlois 81, of Hartselle passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence.
He was born June 21, 1940 in Jewell City, Connecticut to Pierre Marcel Langlois and Yvonne Marie Langlois.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Pete Langlois, Roland Langlois, Claude Langlois and Jeannine Langlois. He is survived by sons, Scott (Misty) Langlois, Chris (Melissa) Langlois, Jack Johnson (Melody) and David Johnson; daughter, Tiffany (Jason) Thornton; honorary daughter, Lisa Strong; grandkids, Anna Langlois, Jacob Langlois, Abby Langlois, Joslyn Langlois, Gage Langlois, Amber Thornton, Savanna Thornton, Cassidy Thornton, Whitney Byrd, Shayna Johnson and Tyler Dupree.
Norm was a graduate of Griswold High School in Griswold, Connecticut in 1957. while there, he lettered in varsity football, basketball and track. His senior year, he was selected outstanding athlete of the year, all-state linebacker, senior year all-state pole vaulter, Jr and Sr years. He also received Senior Class awards, most respected, most versatile and most athletic and Outstanding Industial Arts Citations.
He was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1959 until 1963. While there, he was in Honor Guard and played football for three years for the marine corps. He participated in off-shore task force during Cuba’s rocket dismantling. He was Corporal E-4 when he was honorably discharged.
After service he attended several colleges, Troy State University where he played football and was President of Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of North Alabama where he also received degrees in Physical Ed, Speech, History and Psychology. He received his Master in Special Education from the University of Alabama A & M.
After college he went on to teach at Central High School from 1970 to 1972; Austin High School 1973; Lurleen B Wallace Center 1974 to 1977; Special Ed Teacher at West Limestone High School 1978 - 1981; Special Ed Teacher at Priceville High School 1981. After teaching he went on to work for Brown Transport, Carolina Freightways and A.B.F. He was also a motivational speaker and helped countless people with family members with alcohol and drug abuse.
Visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022 from noon until 2:00pm at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home followed by a Chapel Service at 2:00pm. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.