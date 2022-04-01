SHERIDAN, TEXAS — Norman Lee Botard, Sr. born May 11, 1944 in Eagle Lake, Texas. Preceded in death by wife, Janet Leilani; mother, Yvonne Botard; father, Lee Emmet Botard and great-granddaughter, Piper Jane Lemaster.
Surviving children, James Wade Botard (Teri), Paige Yvonne Botard, Jane Cross (Don) and Norman Lee Botard Jr. (Cindy); grandchildren, Brad, Logan, Micah, Stephen, Stephanie, Tori, Preslie, Dylan and Jaxon and six great-grandchildren.
