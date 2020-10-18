MOULTON
Norman Leon Holland, 81, of Moulton passed away Thursday, October, 15, 2020. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. till 3 p.m., on October 19, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m., on Monday, at Moulton Memory Gardens. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Norman was the husband of Von Holland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.