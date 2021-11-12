Mary Felton, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Church Cemetery
Charles Giles Jr., 10 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville
Windle Holbert, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Theresa Myers, 12-2 visitation, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Tanya Swindle, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
