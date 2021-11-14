James Cleveland, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Eddie Coffey, 1 p.m., Bell Primitive Baptist Church
Jerrel Cook, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Robert Crabtree, 3:30 p.m., King Cemetery
Betty Jo Ferguson, 12-1 visitation, Peck Funeral Home
Virginia Jaggers, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home
Editha Kern, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
Richard Lasseter, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Freddie Pard, 10 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home
Carolyn Richardson, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Larry Sinyard, 3 p.m., Larry Sinyard Gymnasium, Rogersville
Helen White, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.