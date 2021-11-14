James Cleveland, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Eddie Coffey, 1 p.m., Bell Primitive Baptist Church

Jerrel Cook, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Robert Crabtree, 3:30 p.m., King Cemetery

Betty Jo Ferguson, 12-1 visitation, Peck Funeral Home

Virginia Jaggers, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home

Editha Kern, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Richard Lasseter, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Freddie Pard, 10 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home

Carolyn Richardson, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur

Larry Sinyard, 3 p.m., Larry Sinyard Gymnasium, Rogersville

Helen White, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.