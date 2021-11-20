Roy Bain, 2:30 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Danny Berry, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Frances Cody, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Carolyn Cooper, 1 p.m., Spry Funeral Home, Toney

Nell Davis, 11 a.m., Curry’s Chapel Cemetery

Dora Dearth, 11:30-12:30 visitation, Peck Funeral Home

Bobby Joe Robinson Sr., 11 a.m., Hartselle Assembly of God

Sandra Locke, 4 p.m., Salem Springs Baptist Church, Elkmont

James Parker, 12 p.m., Lipscomb Cemetery

Thomas Sharp, 2-4 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church

Larry Williams Sr., 1 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens

