Michael Jenkins, 2:30 p.m., Blue Springs Baptist Church
Paulette Morgan, 3 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Robert Pendergrass, 3 p.m., Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, Tennessee
Dalton Rodgers, 2 p.m., The Sanctuary First Apostolic Church
Marycruz Sanchez, 11:30-12:30, Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Thomas Sharp, 2-4 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church
Mary Stanley, 1 p.m., Progressive Union M.B. Church, Huntsville
Steve Vaughn, 2 p.m., Hartselle Civic Center
