Chauncy Ayers, 11 a.m., Christ Temple Holiness Church
Adell Byford, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
John Carroll, 1 p.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Florence
Judy Fulks, 11 a.m., Central Park Baptist Church, Decatur
Linda Harris, 1 p.m., Cowboy Church of Colbert County
Reda Hasting, noon, Spry Funeral Home, Athens
Louise Iverson, 3 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Bonita Williams, 11 a.m., United Pentecost Jubilee House of Prayer
Doris White, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Gus Yates, 12 p.m., Courtland Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.