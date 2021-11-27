Chauncy Ayers, 11 a.m., Christ Temple Holiness Church

Adell Byford, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

John Carroll, 1 p.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Florence

Judy Fulks, 11 a.m., Central Park Baptist Church, Decatur

Linda Harris, 1 p.m., Cowboy Church of Colbert County

Reda Hasting, noon, Spry Funeral Home, Athens

Louise Iverson, 3 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur

Bonita Williams, 11 a.m., United Pentecost Jubilee House of Prayer

Doris White, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Gus Yates, 12 p.m., Courtland Cemetery

