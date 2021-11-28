Jose Delgado, noon, Midway Memorial Gardens
Jeff Fawcett, 2 p.m., New Union Cemetery, near Medon, TN
Genne Johnston, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Beasley Center, Athens
Margarett Tapscott, 1 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
John Thomas Jr., 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.