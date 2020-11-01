Ruth Byars, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Jose Gonzalez-Magana, 2 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery
Alice Hollimon, 2 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Robert Mason, 12:30 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home
Don Morrison, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Katie Owens, 11:30 a.m., Owens Cemetery
Ashley Stout, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Susan Williams, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.