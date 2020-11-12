Charso Bates, noon, Decatur City Cemetery
Thomas Bennett, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Martha Crawford, 11 a.m., New Salem Cemetery
George Foster, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Christine Knox, 12-1:30 visitation, Elliott Brown-Service, Moulton
Caryl Littrell, 2:30 p.m., Moulton Municipal Cemetery
Betty Wilhoite, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
