Bob Frederickson, 2 p.m., Central Baptist Church, Decatur
Lee Ree Hall, 11 a.m., Pattillo Street Church of God, Hartselle
Muriel Holmes, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Deacon Willie Jones, noon, Mt. Zion MB Church Cemetery, Town Creek
Gayle Ogle, 3 p.m., Grace River Community Church, Decatur
Calvin Underwood, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
