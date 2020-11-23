W. Farris Blackwood, 6 p.m., Ridouts Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel
Margie Cox, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery
Carolyn Miller Holmes, 11 a.m., Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Gary Nesmith, 10:30 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Thomas Zaborski, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.