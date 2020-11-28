Jackie Atchley, 2-3 Memorial Visitation, Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Larry Bates,1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Ray Byrom Sr., 2 p.m., Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
Grady Houser, 2 p.m., New Friendship Baptist Church
Anne Creswell Thornhill, noon, Decatur City Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.