Richard Ashford, noon, Wheeler Chapel Church
Ed Edmonds, 12 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Selina Hearring, 11 a.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Hazel Hogan, 1 p.m., Salem Methodist Cemetery
Rhonda LaFarge, 1:30 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Stanislaw Ptak, 11 a.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church
