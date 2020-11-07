Helen Agee, 12 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
William Ballentine, 12:45, 88 Willowbrook St., Decatur
Angela Harris, 11 a.m., Bell Church Cemetery
Olivia Hughes, 12:30 p.m., Roundtop Cemetery
Patsy Huntley, 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Athens
Jeffery Johnson, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Hazel Lewis, 12 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Lois Mangum, 12 p.m., Abundant Life Church
Jeff Tidwell, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Sharon Ward, 2 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.