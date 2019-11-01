Ronald Cooper, 3 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur

Joe Curbow, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home

Reba Fairbanks, 3:30 p.m., Burningtree Cemetery

Clarice Kelly, 1 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

Tania Rico, 1 p.m., the Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church

Nell Lutz, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Athens

Lee McCulloch, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur

Roy Stutts, 2 p.m., Holmes Chapel, Decatur Baptist Church

Bobby Wiley, noon, Enon Baptist Church, Danville

