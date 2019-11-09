Harold Brown Sr., 11 a.m., Lebanon Church of God, Speake
James Campbell, 2:30 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Margaret Chambers, 3 p.m., Ridout’s Brown Service Funeral Home, Decatur
Juanita French, noon, Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Mickey Hammond, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
Leland Hill, 11 a.m., Shiloh Baptist Church
Violeta Jasso-Salgado, 2-5 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Carrie Naylor, noon, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Louise Pointer, 11 a.m., Oakville M.B. Church
Sarah Raybon, 11 a.m., Shiloh M.B. Church, Decatur
Jo Anne Schooley, 4 p.m., Berryhill Funeral Home, Huntsville
