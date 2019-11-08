Mike Cost, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Clarence Lewis, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Tom Peoples, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Irene Ragsdale, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Pat Whitsell, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Kenneth Woods, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.