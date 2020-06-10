DECATUR — O.D. “Mac” Glenn, age 85, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at a family residence in Priceville. His family will host a private memorial service at a later date. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Glenn was born March 3, 1935, in Decatur, MS, to Natie C. Glenn and Artie Bell Crawford Glenn. He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Eula Jean Glenn, and his parents. Mr. Glenn enlisted in the Marine Corps on his 18th birthday, and served in the Korean War. He was a loving father who enjoyed life, fishing, reading his Bible, telling jokes, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Glenn and Tanya Morris (Steve); four stepchildren, Vicki Parkhill, Tommy Childers, Kathy Austin and Arvel Childers; one brother, Robert Glenn; and three grandchildren, Sean Morris, Heather Morris and Alex Almon.
