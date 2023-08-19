D.8.19.23 O Gibson.jpg
FARRAGUT, TENNESSEE — O. Ted Gibson, age 87, a longtime resident of Farragut, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, August 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Ted was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church for 55 years and was a deacon and elder. He was a graduate of Auburn University class of 1959. Ted was a Mechanical Engineer at Oak Ridge Nuclear facilities for over 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking. Ted was preceded in death by his wife of of 58 years, Eleanor Loree “Ellie” Gibson; grandson, Micah Scott Gibson; parents, Howard Speake Gibson and Lorine Fischer Gibson.

