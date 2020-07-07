ATHENS — O.W. “Blackie” Chandler, age 85 of Athens, died Saturday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Chandler was born October 12, 1934 in Lauderdale County. Mr. Chandler was retired from NASA, a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Tanner United Methodist Church.
Survivors are wife, Doris Haraway Chandler of Athens; sons, Roger (Julie) Chandler of Athens, Barry (Patricia) Chandler of Athens, Donald (Martha Garner) Chandler of Athens; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother, Morris Chandler of Montana; sisters, Lillian McAnally of Florence, Faye Gooch of Florence, and Pat Bolen of Lexington, AL. Mr. Chandler is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Onus and Pearlie Chandler; brothers, Walter Chandler and Billy Chandler.
A memorial service will be later.
