Bud Borden, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Kenneth Brown, 1 p.m., Nixon Chapel Cemetery, Marshall County
Willodean Chandler, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Will Delashaw, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral home, Trinity
Elnora Griffin, 12 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Gregory Mullins, 11 a.m., Johnson Chapel UMC
James Stephenson, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Eddie Taylor Sr., 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Gertrude Wells, 12 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
