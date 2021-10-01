Bud Borden, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Kenneth Brown, 1 p.m., Nixon Chapel Cemetery, Marshall County

Willodean Chandler, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur

Will Delashaw, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral home, Trinity

Elnora Griffin, 12 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens

Gregory Mullins, 11 a.m., Johnson Chapel UMC

James Stephenson, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Eddie Taylor Sr., 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Gertrude Wells, 12 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur

