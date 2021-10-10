John Hatcher, 2 p.m., Austinville United Methodist Church
Diane Legg, 2 p.m., Herring Cemetery
Tom Little, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle,
Mary Mahaffey, 3 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
John Melonas, 1-4 p.m., Café 113, Decatur
Ruth Pitt, 2 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens, Hillsboro
Wade Slappey, 2 p.m., Center Springs United Methodist Church
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.