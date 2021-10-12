Matthew Asherbranner, 3 p.m., No Fences Cowboy Church, Falkville
Randy Garrison, 6 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Helen Halbrooks, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Danville
Ruth Hayes, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Michael Hulsey, 11:30 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Christina Melson, 2 p.m., The Witt House
Paulette Riggs, 11 a.m., Limestone Cemetery
James Rucker, 3 p.m., Providence Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.