Samuel Driskell, 5-6 visitation, Reynolds Funeral Home
Donna Hill, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Donnie Lyle, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Billy Powers, 6-8 visitation, Hartselle Heritage
Norma Puckett, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Mollie Thomas, 11 a.m., Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel
Mike Whittier, 11 a.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist, Decatur
