Herman Coleman, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Dan Copeland, 1 p.m., Tunsel Road Baptist Church
Delores Gaston, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Snooky Hairrell, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Bertie Hitt, 10 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Donald Hood, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Wayne Jones, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Mark Lindsey, 2 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Sharon Rather, 2 p.m., Triana Cemetery
Gary Ricks, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Kwan Scott, 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer
Esther Smith, 2 p.m., Triana Cemetery
Thomas Wilson Jr., 12:30 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
