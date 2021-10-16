Herman Coleman, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery

Dan Copeland, 1 p.m., Tunsel Road Baptist Church

Delores Gaston, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Snooky Hairrell, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Bertie Hitt, 10 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Donald Hood, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Wayne Jones, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Mark Lindsey, 2 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery

Sharon Rather, 2 p.m., Triana Cemetery

Gary Ricks, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Kwan Scott, 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer

Esther Smith, 2 p.m., Triana Cemetery

Thomas Wilson Jr., 12:30 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.