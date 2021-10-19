Sarah Powell Blevins, 2 p.m., Corinth West Cemetery at Battleground
Stephanie Eddy Burroughs, 3 p.m., Rescue Cemetery at Union Grove
Mutt Dutton, 2 p.m., Union Hill Baptist Church
Thomas Hawkins, 10 a.m., Roundtop Cemetery
Cherry McDonald, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Andrew Smiley, noon, Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery, Courtland
Miram Stewart, 2 p.m., Spry Funeral Home
Kenneth Yarbrough, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home Chapel
