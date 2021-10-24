Tyler Counts, 3 p.m., Mt. Hope Baptist Church
Martin Duke, 5 p.m., Summerbrook Church of God of Prophecy
Bettye Duling, 2 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Jesse Lawson, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Lillie Sanderson, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
James Terry, 2 p.m., Westmeade Baptist Church, Decatur
Kevin Terry, 2 p.m., Jakes Drag Strip
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.