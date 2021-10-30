Carolyn Bibb, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Melvin Burgess Sr., 10 a.m., Lindsey Cemetery
Roneal Gholston, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Town Creek
David Hayes, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Bobbie Jackson, 11 a.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Buddy Martin, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Opal Oliver, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Willard Pruitt, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home
Jacqueline Wright, 1 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
