Burton Coley Jr., 5 to 7, Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
William Crow, 2 p.m., New Home Baptist Church, Moreland
Carol Frazier, 10:30 a.m., Saint Mark the Evangelist, Birmingham
Patricia Gatlin, 11 a.m., Spry Funeral Home
Joel Gurley, 3 p.m., Gurley’s Soggy Bottom Music Barn
Dana Holmes, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Chapel, Hartselle
Magdalena James, 9 a.m., Hartselle Memory Gardens
April Johnson, 1 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Chapel
Ethel King, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Ernestine McDonald, 1 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Robin Moore, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Danny Prater, 11 a.m., Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, Columbus, MS
Doris Spillers, 10-11 visitation, Elliott Brown-Service, Moulton
Apostle Videau, 11 a.m., West Lawrence Memorial Gardens, Town Creek
Doris Wallace, 10 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
