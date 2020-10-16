Roger Crowe, 2 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
David Durham Sr., 3 p.m., Hester’s Cemetery
William Durham, 1 p.m., Limestone Memorial Gardens
Percy Madden, 1 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer, Decatur
Lewis Mason, 3 p.m., Center Springs United Methodist Church
Janie Morrow, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Lola Ogle, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
