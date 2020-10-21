Laura Austin, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Ricky Cook, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Anthony Freeman, 1 p.m., Calvary Holiness Church
Bradley Hall, 6-8 visitation, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Wilma Kirby, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Richard Leicher, 2 p.m., Pisgah Baptist Church
Lewis McDaniel, noon, Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
