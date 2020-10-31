Bill Carraway, 11 a.m., Shoemaker Cemetery
Wesley Dotson, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Bonnie Hayes, 11 a.m., Ryan Baptist Church, Montevallo
Alfonzo Jackson, 11 a.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Minnie Johnson, 12 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Evelyn Manning, 1 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Dorothy Orr, 2 p.m., Curry Chapel Cemetery, Valhermoso Springs
Bettye Ozbolt, 12 p.m., Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church
