Norma Creel, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Nita Draper, noon, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Freddie Harris Jr., noon, New Hopewell M.B. Church, Tanner
Linda Hill, 2 p.m., New Beginnings Baptist Church
Gloria Kelsey, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Donnie Kennedy, noon, Union Hill Cemetery, Hackleburg
Bonnie Massey, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Debbie Putman, 11:30 a.m., Elkton Road Baptist Church
Buddy Weatherford, 11 a.m., Limestone Chapel Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.