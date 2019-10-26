Norma Creel, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Nita Draper, noon, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home

Freddie Harris Jr., noon, New Hopewell M.B. Church, Tanner

Linda Hill, 2 p.m., New Beginnings Baptist Church

Gloria Kelsey, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Donnie Kennedy, noon, Union Hill Cemetery, Hackleburg

Bonnie Massey, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Debbie Putman, 11:30 a.m., Elkton Road Baptist Church

Buddy Weatherford, 11 a.m., Limestone Chapel Funeral Home

