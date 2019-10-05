Jeffery Garner, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek
Brandon Hubbard, 5 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Carl Loosier, 11 a.m., Blackground Cemetery
Truman Love, 2 p.m., Hartselle Missionary Baptist Church
Cleveland Mason, noon, Macedonia CP Church in America, Decatur
Ben Mitchell, noon, St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church
Johnny Ray Parker, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Louella Smith, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Jean Wallace, 3 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence
