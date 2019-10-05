Jeffery Garner, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek

Brandon Hubbard, 5 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Carl Loosier, 11 a.m., Blackground Cemetery

Truman Love, 2 p.m., Hartselle Missionary Baptist Church

Cleveland Mason, noon, Macedonia CP Church in America, Decatur

Ben Mitchell, noon, St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church

Johnny Ray Parker, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur

Louella Smith, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Jean Wallace, 3 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence

