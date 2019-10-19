John Cryer, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Oneal Kerby, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Carolyn Mosley, noon, King’s Memorial United Methodist Church
Patricia Noland, 11 a.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Jerry Rowe, 12:15 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Annie Sivley, 10 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Ollie Taylor, noon, Fletcher’s Chapel P.B. Church, Madison
Antony Watts, 6 p.m., Decatur Church of Christ
