TRINITY — Odell Marvin Alred, age 85, of Trinity died Sunday, June 7th at Huntsville Hospital from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 11th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Elliott Brown- Service Funeral Home with service to follow. Burial will be in Aldridge Grove Cemetery with Reverend Roger Jacobs and Reverend Neal Fowler officiating.
Odell was born May 3, 1935 to Walter Alred and Carrie Dell Proctor Alred in Moulton, Alabama. Odell attended Chalybeate Springs school, where he was a member of the basketball team. He retired from Wolverine Tube in Decatur in 1997 after 31 years of service. He also retired from Lawrence County Board of Education after 10 years of service. Odell was a dedicated member of the Moulton Church of God where he served many years. Odell loved the outdoors. He was never happier than hiking the Bankhead Forest or visiting the Great Smoky Mountains.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Joan Alred; daughters, Jennifer Alred and Patricia Alred (John); grandchildren, Leah Moree’, Bryan Reeves and Catherine Harris; and six great-grandchildren, Angus Moree “Tre,” Raegan Reeves, Rivers Reeves, Trinity Moree, Riley Reeves and Tyler Ferrell.
He is also survived by a brother, Coy Alred; and sister, Carolyn Peebles.
He was preceded in death by parents, and brothers, Curtis and Gene Alred.
Pallbearers are Dwight McCay, Johnny Moses, Ray Hill, Allen Wright, Jerry Horton and Gwen Terry.
