DECATUR — Odene Isaac Miller, 84, of Decatur died on February 19, 2022 after a nine-year battle with cancer. Mr. Miller’s visitation will be today, February 22, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith Miller; two sons, Greg Miller (Olivia) and Mark Miller (Kimberli); six grandsons, Spencer Miller (Katie), Seth Miller, Titus Miller, Ethan Miller (Joy), Colton Miller and Samuel Miller; one granddaughter, Julia Miller; one great-granddaughter, Kaylin Miller; three great-grandsons, Elijah Miller, Myles Miller and Mitch Miller.
Odene was born on July 1, 1937 to Clara Robinson Miller and Lonie O. Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonie and Clara Miller along with his sisters, Euvonne Miller Nichols (Raymond), Mildred Miller Curbow (Willis) and brothers, James E. Miller (Deliphene) and Donald O. Miller (Saundra).
Dene’s family was the most important thing to him in the world. He loved to pick and play with all his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and gave a lot of them nicknames. He enjoyed making people laugh. Dene worked for the City of Decatur Fire Department for 32 years and retired as a Lieutenant. Dene was also a carpenter and builder and built the two houses he raised his family in.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
He will be greatly missed.
